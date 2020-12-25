Real Housewives Of Potomac Contracts Went Out: Guess Who Was FIRED!!

The Real Housewives of Potomac is set to begin filming the new season in just a few weeks, and Bravo sent out the contracts for the new season just days before Christmas.

has learned that it appears that Bravo has decided to invite back ALL of the housewives except one – Dr. Wendy Osefo. For now, it appears that Bravo fired Dr Wendy on Christmas.

spoke with people close to ALL of the other housewives, and it’s confirmed EVERYONE is coming back, including Candiace and Monique.

CANDIACE AND MONIQUE FIGHT FROM REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC

Unfortunately Wendy has not been given the green light. A person close to Wendy told , “Wendy didn’t get sent a contract. Maybe it’s lost in the mail with all the holiday stuff.”

We reached out to our usual folks at Bravo, but unfortunately no one was around to confirm whether Wendy was indeed fired.

The three-part Real Housewives of Potomac reunion is coming to an end this Sunday, with a mega-packed finale that won’t leave fans disappointed.

In Sunday’s episode, Housewives Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Monique Samuels, Candiace Dillard Bassett and Dr. Wendy Osefo wrap up the season with the help of some of the ladies’ husbands in an explosive 90-minute episode.

