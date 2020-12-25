Rapper Lil Baby Deactivates His Instagram, After His S*X Tape Leaks!! (Explicit)

Two weeks ago rapper Lil Baby found himself in a cheating scandal after confirmed that adult film star Ms London claimed he paid her $16,000 to have sex with her.

Although the rapper denied the allegations against him, the internet had a hard time believing him after the adult film actress dropped receipts on social media, as previously reported.

THE VIDEO IS ONE OF THE MOST POPULAR SEARCH TERMS ON TWITTER

Well it now appears that a video of their encounter was leaked – just in time to ruin Lil Baby and his girlfriend Jada’s Christmas.

The video shows a man looking and sounding like Lil Baby having an intimate encounter with the adult film star has leaked onto social media – and it’s got Lil Baby going viral.

And just in case you had any doubt as to whether it’s him in the video – the man in the video was wearing a $100K+ diamond watch. And it looks like the exact same one that Lil Baby has.

A lot of folks on Twitter are