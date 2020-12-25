Privacy laws in the US had momentum at the beginning of 2020, but the pandemic has focused Congress elsewhere and forced everyone to give up more data online (Sara Morrison/Vox)

Sara Morrison / Vox:

Privacy laws in the US had momentum at the beginning of 2020, but the pandemic has focused Congress elsewhere and forced everyone to give up more data online  —  Our lives moved online in 2020.  Too bad privacy laws didn’t.  —  SHARE All sharing options,nbsp; —  As a digital privacy reporter …

