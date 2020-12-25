Pope Francis’ Instagram Caught Liking Another Model’s Sexy Photo

WENN/Newspix

This arrives one month after the Vatican launched an internal investigation into an eyebrow-raising activity as the Pope’s official account ‘liked’ a Brazilian model’s racy post.

Pope Francis or anyone handling his Instagram account doesn’t seem to have repented of an unholy sin. The Pope’s official Instagram account has been caught liking another model’s thirst trap, following a similar scandal earlier this year.

The photo liked by the verified account by Pope Francis was posted by a model named Margot Foxx, who left little to the imagination as she posed in a semi-transparent black bikini. Margot’s face was mostly cropped out in the image, which put the highlight on her curvaceous body.

The model first noted the Pope’s account liking her racy picture in November, sharing a screenshot of it on Twitter while writing, “uhhh the pope liked my picture?” When another Twitter user posted about this earlier this week, Margot responded by declaring, “hey thats me.” The said user who re-shared the screenshot, meanwhile, commented on it, “they caught the Pope in 4K again.”

Model Margot Foxx responded to a tweet about Pope Francis’ Instagram account liking her racy photo.

The latest expose comes a month after Pope Francis’ Instagram account was caught liking Brazilian model Natalia Garibotto’s racy picture. It’s unclear when the exact time of the “like” was, but it was first noticed and reported by news outlets on Friday, November 13. The photograph was unliked on November 14 after the Catholic News Agency asked the Holy See Press Office for comment.

According to reports, Vatican has launched an internal investigation into the matter to find out who was responsible for the “like.” As stated by the Vatican amid the probe, there was no question of the Pope having liked the photo as the Pope’s various social media accounts are run by a team of employees. A Vatican spokesperson told the Guardian at the time, “We can exclude that the ‘like’ came from the Holy See, and it has turned to Instagram for explanations.”

Meanwhile, Natalia made the most of the scandal as her management and publicity firm posted on its account that it “received the POPE’S OFFICIAL BLESSING.” Responding to a tweet about the scandal, Natalia quipped, “At least I’m going to heaven.” She also joked, “My mum may hate my a** pics but the Pope be double-tapping” and “Brb on my way to the Vatican.”