Pope Francis delivers Christmas Day message amid coronavirus restrictions

Pope Francis emphasized fraternity as he delivered his Christmas Day message indoors due to coronavirus restrictions.

“At this historic moment, marked by the ecological crisis and by serious economic and social imbalances aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic, we need fraternity more than ever”, Pope Francis said

The pope traditionally gives his “Urbi and Orbi” (To the City and The World) message from the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica on December 25.

But this year Italy has imposed tough new restrictions over the Christmas and New Year period to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Pope Francis delivered an early Mass Thursday to a small congregation at St Peter’s Basilica to comply with Italy’s 10pm curfew

To celebrate the Christmas vigil, service started at 7:30 p.m. local , with attendees wearing masks.

Also in accordance with the COVID-19 restrictions, the Pope will not be making appearances in St Peter’s Square throughout the holiday season where he would usually offer blessings to the crowd.

In his homily, the Pope said “That is what Christmas is: the birth of Jesus is the “newness” that enables us to be reborn each year and to find, in him, the strength needed to face every trial.”