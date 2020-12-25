Police called in to break up Sydney beach party amid cluster fears

NSW Police have been called to a popular beach in Sydney’s eastern suburbs to break up large crowds gathered at a Christmas Day event.

Authorities were called to Bronte Beach this afternoon to disperse scores of revellers in Santa hats who appeared to be giving little consideration to social distancing.

In a video of the event, crowds of people can be seen bunched together while singing and dancing.

Crowds gathered with little social distancing at Bronte Beach on Christmas Day. (Supplied)

The party was held just half an hour’s drive from the Northern Beaches where thousands of families remain under lockdown this Christmas due to a coronavirus outbreak .

It was also held on a day where NSW recorded seven new locally acquired cases of COVID-19, all seven of which are linked to the Avalon cluster.

NSW Chief Medical Officer Dr Kerry Chant said the source of three of the cases is under investigation.

Dr Chant said two of the cases are household contacts of a previous mystery case on the Northern Beaches, and one is a person who works in the region.

Police were called to disperse the crowds. (Supplied)

This afternoon NSW Health confirmed to that a child has tested positive to the virus.

Four coronavirus cases are now linked to the venue.

There are also concerns for other venues and for passengers on a flight after NSW Health was notified of another confirmed case.

Anyone who attended Chicago Jones Coffee & Chocolate Maison in Auburn on Sunday 20 December between 2.50pm and 4pm is considered a close contact and most self-isolate for 14 days regardless of whether they receive a negative COVID-19 test.

Passengers on flight ZL6469 who travelled to Griffith from Sydney on Monday 21 December are considered close contacts and must self-isolate for 14 days.

“Anyone who has symptoms should get tested immediately, testing is available at Griffith Base Hospital,” NSW Health said in a statement.

“Those without symptoms should remain in isolation and present for testing at a new pop-up clinic, which will be open from 10am to 5pm tomorrow at 50-52 Yambil St Griffith.