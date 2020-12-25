Pastor Jamal Bryant EXPOSED By Side Chick; Leaks Explicit Pics!

On the current season of the Real Housewives of Potomac, Gizelle Bryant and her estranged ex-hsusband Jamal Bryant were supposedly working on rebuilding their marriage.

Last week Pastor Jamal Bryant took to Instagram to address claims that his rekindled romance with ex-wife Gizelle Bryant was purely for a storyline. The response came after Real Housewives of Potomac’s Monique Samuels produced text messages from Jamal’s alleged “real’ girlfriend

Jamal should have kept his mouth shut…

Because the “girlfriend”, or the “side chick” according to Jamal, Tunya Griffin claims to have had an eight year relationship with the pastor. She just gave an interview complete with text messages, pictures from inside Jamal’s house in Baltimore and one with Jamal lying in her bed.

Watch:

Here are a few text messages, where Jamal tells his “side” piece that his relationship with Gizelle was just being fakes for reality television.