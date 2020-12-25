P-plater charged over Christmas Eve crash which killed teen

A P-plate driver has been charged with a raft of offences after Nicholas Hoenselaars, 18, died in a crash in Sydney’s south-west on Christmas Eve.

Shortly after 11.20pm on Thursday police officers attempted to stop a driver of a Mitsubishi Lancer on Eastwood Road in Leppington.

The Lancer was detected allegedly travelling above the speed limit.

Shortly after police attempted to catch up to the vehicle it had struck a power pole, throwing two 18-year-old men from the car.

Mr Hoenselaars died at the scene.

The driver was taken to Liverpool Hospital under police guard for injuries to his arm and mandatory testing.

Around 5.30pm yesterday police charged the driver with nine offences, including negligent driving occasioning death and failing to stop for police.

One of the charges alleges the driver had exceeded the speed limit by more than 45 km/h on two occasions.