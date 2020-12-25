Our five favourite gadgets of 2020 – Latest News

Hundreds of gadgets land up at our reviewing desk every year. Smartphones, tablets, laptops, TVs, headphones — you name it and we’ve got it. Not all gadgets, however, manage to impress us for a multitude of reasons but like every year there are some that certainly leave a mark. We never like to play favourites when it comes to gadgets except this one time when the year is about to end. This isn’t about the ‘best’ gadgets or devices out there but about those which made using them totally worth it. Here our favourite gadgets for the year 2020:

OnePlus 8T: The do-it-all smartphone

It’s not easy to be consistent year after year — or in this case phone after phone — but somehow OnePlus has managed to do that. Its reputation has been built on this promise of consistency. Once again proven by the OnePlus 8T. It’s a phone that scores highly in every segment and you will have a hard time in finding flaws in it. It’s got a powerful process, a neat looking design and a user interface that makes it a breeze to use. It’s one of the best Android phones to have come out in 2020. OnePlus’ battery performance has always been a highlight and the OnePlus 8T is no different in that sense. In 30 minutes it charges completely — a godsend — and a battery that doesn’t run out too easily.

We are far too dependent on smartphones and need devices that can do everything well and don’t cost a bomb (here’s looking at you Apple). OnePlus 8T is that phone which is a blend of everything done right. It makes the whole experience of using a smartphone without any hassles — a big reason why it is one of our favourite gadgets of 2020.

Jabra Elite 85h headphones: Balancing act

Let’s just say it one more time: there are far too many headphones in the market. So for a pair of headphones to make this list means a lot of deliberation. The Jabra Elite 45h over-the-ear headphones for its balanced sound output and fast charge support makes it easy. These are lightweight and last really long.

We used the headphones for about 90 minutes everyday for about a week and the battery levels still stood at 80%. Not to mention again that they charge quite fast; the battery charges from zero to a hundred within 15-20 minutes via a laptop.

Aside from our observation that their battery lasts very long, the Jabra Elite 45h are really light on the ears too for a pair of over-the-ear headphones. They are a snug and a light fit. These two factors make the Jabra Elite 45h one of our favourite gadgets of 2020. What also works in their favour is that you don’t have to pay through your nose to enjoy an impressive sound output.

Apple MacBook Air (M1): The real game-changer



Once in a while a product comes along that flips the template on its head and creates a stir. The MacBook Air was one such product of 2020. Not because it’s fast — it certainly is — but because it changes the game like never before. The M1 MacBook Air is the iPhone of laptops — as hyperbolic as it may sound but the Mac will never be the same again. Apple’s M1 processor is one of the unique tech to have come out in 2020. The MacBook Air doesn’t have a fan — something that makes it stand out from the crowd. The battery life alone makes the MacBook Air worth its price, it is one of the best we have seen on laptop.

Making a fresh start isn’t easy but Apple has done it with flair and substance with the M1 MacBook Air. It delivers excellent performance, lives up to the hype and is one of the most important product to have come out of Cupertino in the last few years. You know it, we know it, heck even Apple knows it — almost every product from the company is overpriced and perhaps not — to use a dreaded cliché — value for money. Starting at Rs 92,900, the MacBook Air is worth every single paisa — yes, it is that good and which is why it’s on the favourite gadgets list of 2020



Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+: The future is bright

Now, Android tablets aren’t really people’s first choice when it comes to tablets as the iPad is always top of the mind. Perhaps that’s why the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ is a great aberration to have. The Tab S7+ is something else, that’s because the functionality moves beyond being a good tablet and doubles up as a good PC-alike interface. Yes, we are referring to the Dex mode here which has matured over time to offer an optimised user experience in the way multi-windows are handled and apps and games which are optimised to take full advantage of that.

There’s more to it. A lot more. It offers something which probably no other Android tablets offer such as 120Hz refresh rate, low latency stylus support, additional keyboard accessory that comes with trackpad and more. Sure there are things which still need work with this machine such as better app support optimised for a bigger screen and even a few more quality apps.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ is the tablet that defines how Android tablets should have been from the beginning and it marks the future of Android tablets altogether and that’s why it is one of our favourite gadgets of the year

iPhone 12: One iPhone to rule them all





The Fab Four — not The Beatles, silly — of the 2020 iPhone line up gave us a lot of food for thought. Yet just like with The Beatles someone has to be Lennon, right? With the iPhones, it’s the iPhone 12 — the real star of the show. Why you may ask? Simply because it’s not the iPhone where corners are cut anymore. Out went the good — but not great — LCD display of iPhone XR and iPhone 11 — and in came the OLED display. And what a difference it makes. It steals the scene (no pun intended) and with the increased pixel count, there is a phenomenal difference in the viewing experience. Almost everything looks great on the iPhone 12.

If A14 Bionic chipset seems to be too obvious an upgrade — which no one should take for granted as it is definitely the most powerful smartphone processor money can buy — there are other deal clinchers as well. The design of the iPhone 12 is a delight — it is lighter and feels much more comfortable to use. What’s more, is that experience of using an iPhone with the flat sides featuring matte finish aluminium finish and a flat-screen comes as a breath of fresh air as the last iPhone to offer it was about six years ago (#oldisgold). Speaking of gold, the iPhone 12 is likely to be the best-selling iPhone in 2021 and there’s a good reason behind it. The iPhone 12 is an immaculate blend of style, substance and value — at least for iPhones. What else does one need, right?