Novogratz hopes Biden admin reverses Trump’s anti-crypto stance By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
The United States is in desperate need of open-minded cryptocurrency regulations from the incoming Biden administration, according to Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz.

Appearing in a Thursday segment of ’s Sqwuak Box, Novogratz said the (BTC) bull market has proven resilient to the recent wave of anti-crypto rhetoric coming from Capitol Hill: