Netflix pushes up Cobra Kai Season 3, now releasing on New Year’s Day

Netflix has announced that the third season of Cobra Kai will now release on January 1st, exactly one week earlier than originally planned.
The announcement was made on Twitter via a short video in which Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) changes the Season 3 premiere date in the show’s description on Netflix.
Cobra Kai Season 3 now drops JANUARY 1 only on Netflix. So QUIET!
Happy Holidays, dorks. – Johnny Lawrence 🐍 pic.twitter.com/0YTiJ6vZOO
— Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) December 24, 2020
Cobra Kai follows Zabka’s Johnny and Ralph Maccio’s Daniel LaRusso 34 years after the original The Karate Kid film. In Season 3, a violent high school brawl between their dojos leads Daniel to search for answers in his past while Johnny seeks redemption.
The first two seasons of Cobra Kai were produced by Sony Pictures Television for Google as YouTube Premium originals. However, Netflix acquired the series this past June and brought the first two seasons to its service in August.
It’s also worth noting that Netflix has already renewed the series for a fourth season, so you’ll have more to look forward to after your New Year’s binge of Season 3.
Image credit: Netflix