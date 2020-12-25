Nene Leakes Knows RHOA Can’t Survive Without Her – ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Spoilers

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ spoilers say Nene Leakes believes that the show can’t survive without her. Or at least that’s what she happened to imply when she posted a rather cryptic but also snarky tweet after it was reported that the Real Housewives of Atlanta is seeing its ratings drop. Here’s what you need to know.

According to new reports, the Bravo show premiered its 13th season with jus 1.41 million viewers, which is about 500,000 less than for the season 12 premiere. Of course, it didn’t take very long for Nene to throw some shade as she is supposedly still rather bitter that her contract negotiations didn’t work out very well with the show’s producers.

“Is that the number,” Nene tweeted on December 15 after the ratings report. She added a GIF of herself snidely smiling.

Of course, it didn’t take very long for RHOA fans to weigh in on the matter. Many of them commented on the situation with, “I doubt the ratings have anything to do with Nene being fired from the show, and probably more like people are tired of watching grown women fight and be so mean to each other,” along with, “The ratings are dropping because the show stinks. It’s been going down hill for awhile now, and it just keeps getting worse. I mean, last season all I can remember is Eva chewing her ice and eating, Nene acting like she was drugged and going from one emotion to the next in a few seconds. Cynthia and Mike humiliating Mike’s daughter, and them getting engaged. Now we’re left with nothing but boredom.”

Another fan put it this way, “The ratings are low for all housewives franchise. Nene’s last season ratings wasn’t good either. I think most people don’t want to watch women fighting during a pandemic. There’s also better shows to watch on tv right now.”

