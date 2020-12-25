Need help redeeming gift cards and codes on PS5? Look no further!

Need help redeeming codes on PS5? Look no further. As we move into an increasingly digital age, it’s more and more common to give gift cards and digital games. This is especially true with the PS5 Digital Edition, which can’t play physical media at all. If you’re wondering where to redeem those 12-digit codes, you’ll just need to visit the PlayStation Store online. It’s a simple process once you know what to do.

PS5 Guides How to transfer games and save data

How to attach the PS5 base

How to set up parental controls

How to connect to Wi-Fi

How to increase download speeds

How to manage multiple accounts

How to set up 2FA

How to update your PS5 system software

How to use Game Help

How to enable 4K/8K resolution

How to factory reset your PS5

How to redeem your gift cards and codes on PS5

From the PS5 home screen, scroll to the left of the PlayStation Store. On the top row, scroll all the way to the right and select the overflow menu denoted by ellipses. Select Redeem Code. Enter the 12-digit game code or gift card code. Once it displays what your code is redeeming, select Redeem. Select Download and Continue if you are downloading a game.

How to enter a discount code on PS5

Go to the PlayStation Store. Select the game you’d like to purchase and add it to your cart. Before you Confirm Purchase, select the overflow menu denoted by the ellipses. Select Enter Discount Code.

Get started

PlayStation Store Gift Card

From $10 at Amazon

From $10 at Best Buy

From $10 at Walmart

For when you don’t know what to play just yet

Not sure what to play yet or need to give someone a gift? Pick up a PlayStation Store Gift Card. It can be used to purchase thousands of games and apps on the store. If you don’t see something you want just yet, save it for a rainy day.

Subscribe

PlayStation Plus 12-month

$60 at Amazon

$60 at Best Buy

$60 at Walmart

Your ticket to multiplayer, free games, and more

PlayStation Plus offers exclusive discounts on games, two free games every month, access to online multiplayer, more cloud storage, and a whole lot more. It’s absolutely something every PlayStation owner should have.