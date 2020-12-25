NBC ‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Christmas day means squirming for Charlie Dale (Mike Manning)

‘Days of Our Lives’ (DOOL) spoilers for December 25th reveal a little Christmas good will could end up opening a major can of worms. Let’s take a look at a teaser for Friday’s episode and how it’ll be Allie Horton’s (Lindsay Arnold) fault.

NBC ‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers: No go

So, ‘Days of Our Lives’ spoilers indicate Charlie Dale (Mike Manning) survived a family wedding that went terribly wrong. However, his second gathering almost doomed him. We recently got official confirmation he’s the one who raped Allie.

This was, of course, right before the pair came face-to-face at the holiday party. We were slightly disappointed, but not completely surprised Allie didn’t call him out. However, she did see something familiar in him. That made Charlie nervous, so he made a hasty retreat from the party.

From that picture the family took, Claire Brady (Isabel Durant) was obviously not happy about this. There’s a good reason he left, though. And we think her mood will be obvious to Allie.

NBC ‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers: The situation

So, Charlie had more than one reason to run off. Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) was furious to learn he raped Allie. Not to mention Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) is taking the blame for it.

In a moment of being a responsible member of society, Ava said there was no chance she could keep silent. That was stupid. Charlie panicked and bashed her over the head with a vase.

While he was partying at the Evans Frears /Black home, Ava was tied up in his apartment. ‘Days of Our Lives’ spoilers reveal Ava worked herself free, but not fast enough.

He came back just as Ava was about to leave. Given the way they left things, we have a feeling there will be a fight. And Ava will possibly either be knocked out again or at least overpowered and restrained. This is where some fun might come in.

NBC ‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers: What we see

According to Friday’s teasers, Allie encourages Claire to surprise her man. What better way to do that than show up at his place? Possibly bearing a gift or smoothie. We think she’ll arrive at the worst possible moment.

Now, we’re not expecting Ava to be seen or have Charlie exposed. Not that fast. However, we’re expecting a lot of squirming ahead out of this guy, and this could make Claire wonder what’s up. Personally, we’re expecting a lot of tension, yet also some comedic value to this.

We’re also expecting Ava to make him suffer dearly if she gets free of him. Either way, this romance is so doomed and we think it’ll lead elsewhere. More on that in another.

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.