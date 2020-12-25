NBA world reacts to Warriors’ Christmas Day implosion vs. Bucks

The Golden State Warriors are off to a less-than-inspiring start to the 2020-21 NBA season, falling to 0-2 with a 138-99 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day.
Between poor performances from Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr., Stephen Curry failing to elevate his teammates and the glaring absences of Draymond Green ( for now) and Klay Thompson (for the season), Golden State fans must be in full-blown panic mode.
And the Twittersphere showed no mercy, refusing to let the Warriors off easy despite the festive occasion.
Warriors Christmas Day: Is Golden State this bad?
Well, Thompson’s absence is going to be felt heavily if the first two games and last season are any indication. Coming off an NBA-worst 15-50 record, the Dubs haven’t looked much better out of the gates in this new season. It’s partially because Green isn’t playing, as his return should help the defense considerably.
But how much can Green help? In addition to Friday’s embarrassing performance, Golden State got rolled in the opener by Brooklyn 125-99. So not only is the trademark, explosive offense nonexistent; this defense is still in shambles under head coach Steve Kerr’s watch.
Everyone’s to blame really. Oubre played only 20 minutes, bricked of his 10 shots from the field, and scored three points versus Milwaukee. Wiggins wasn’t much better, scoring 12 points on 6-of-18 shooting. He and Oubre combined to miss all of their 3-point attempts. However, Curry isn’t above criticism, considering he missed eight of 10 treys en route to a team-high 19 points.
That type of inefficiency isn’t going to get it done. Nor is allowing Bucks players to score eight or more points.
Wiggins continues to disappoint as a former No. 1 overall pick. Oubre is looking like a horrible luxury tax expenditure. Kerr seems to have lost the team. Yes, the Warriors do indeed look pretty bad.
Now let’s get to the juicy stuff from social media.