NBA world reacts to Warriors’ Christmas Day implosion vs. Bucks

Well, Thompson’s absence is going to be felt heavily if the first two games and last season are any indication. Coming off an NBA-worst 15-50 record, the Dubs haven’t looked much better out of the gates in this new season. It’s partially because Green isn’t playing, as his return should help the defense considerably.

But how much can Green help? In addition to Friday’s embarrassing performance, Golden State got rolled in the opener by Brooklyn 125-99. So not only is the trademark, explosive offense nonexistent; this defense is still in shambles under head coach Steve Kerr’s watch.

Everyone’s to blame really. Oubre played only 20 minutes, bricked of his 10 shots from the field, and scored three points versus Milwaukee. Wiggins wasn’t much better, scoring 12 points on 6-of-18 shooting. He and Oubre combined to miss all of their 3-point attempts. However, Curry isn’t above criticism, considering he missed eight of 10 treys en route to a team-high 19 points.

That type of inefficiency isn’t going to get it done. Nor is allowing Bucks players to score eight or more points.

Wiggins continues to disappoint as a former No. 1 overall pick. Oubre is looking like a horrible luxury tax expenditure. Kerr seems to have lost the team. Yes, the Warriors do indeed look pretty bad.

Now let’s get to the juicy stuff from social media.

NBA world reacts to Warriors Christmas Day implosion