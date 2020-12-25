Mum-of-three diagnosed with stage four cancer aged just 26 after giving birth to twins

A mum-of-three discovered she had stage-four cancer just after delivering twins.

Lorna Whiston, 26, was originally diagnosed with breast cancer in February 2019.

She had a double mastectomy followed by egg preservation, six months of chemotherapy and three weeks of radiotherapy.

Our sister title Cheshire Live reports how, in January this year, she had a scan which revealed no evidence of cancer, and later fell pregnant naturally in March.

However, last month, Lorna went to A,amp;E following a conversation with 111 about breathlessness, a change in her voice and a cough.

A scan of Lorna’s chest revealed a mass and after a conversation with her oncologist, Lorna had a biopsy done.

She decided to have the twins delivered early to allow for treatment that may have been needed but on the Friday following the birth, she received the news that the breast cancer had returned and was now stage 4, meaning it was incurable.

A fundraiser for the mum, from Haslington near Crewe, has been raising money to support Lorna and her family.

A GoFundMe page set up by Sam Irlam, Lorna’s best friend from school, has now raised over £16,500 of a £25,000 target

Speaking to CheshireLive, Sam said that the family have been ‘overwhelmed’ with the support they’ve had

She said: “They’re quite overwhelmed with it. I don’t think ever in a million years did they expect anything like this.

“I didn’t expect anything like this.”

She added that Lorna is ‘keeping positive’ and enjoying being a mum to newborn twins.

“I went to go and see them a few days ago. They’re doing really well.

She’s really positive.

“She’s just enjoying being a mum to newborn twins. Obviously it’s tiring. She’s said that she’s quite exhausted.

“I’m not sure how they’re sleeping at the minute, but I think they’re taking it in turns with feeding and stuff.”

Sam said the funds raised will provide the family with a ‘bit of security.’







(Image: CheshireLive/MEN)



She said: “It will make a massive difference. Having a house that’s theirs that they don’t have to worry about.

“Obviously, they’ll still have to pay mortgage payment, but if we can raise enough to get a big chunk of the mortgage paid so repayments are a bit lower than what they’d normally be.

“It’s just a bit of security for them so they don’t have to worry as much.”

The family have received numerous acts of kindness since the fundraising started.

Sam said: “We had an anonymous donation of £1,000. We’ve no idea who it’s from.

“There was a guy, I don’t know the amount that he’s given them, but I just know an anonymous individual whose gone to their house, he doesn’t want to be named and the amount he’s given them in cash, he doesn’t want that to be known either.

“We’ve had hampers, vegetable hampers. We’ve had presents delivered to the house for the kids.

“PSCO Jolley of Haslington has been amazing. She’s been in contact with me for quite a while now.

“She’s really helped push trying to get some donations for a raffle that we’re doing online. I think she managed to get some vouchers for Lorna for overnight stays.

“PSCO Jolley has been in touch with a Gift of a Wedding.

“Currently they’re not sort of doing any weddings because of COVID, so hopefully it will be February when they start doing weddings again.

“But they had said that they will help Lorna get married. So it will be free of charge and it will be covered by the charity.

“So they can sort of have what they want and it will all be covered. PSCO Jolley has done all that for us.”

Sam added that the owner of an ice-cream van company has been ‘brilliant’ in supporting the family

She said: “Ed Whitby, who owns the ice-cream van company, he’s been in touch with me. He’s been brilliant as well.

“He’s going to be doing a project. We haven’t got any ideas together yet, but it will be some sort of project designing a new ice-cream van based on Lorna’s story or cancer awareness.

“We’re not sure yet. We haven’t decided. But he’s got actively involved with it all.

“We’ve got some flyers designed, so we’re getting around all the local businesses in the area, putting flyers up in windows and stuff.

“He’s ordered me 5,000 posters that he’s delivering to my house out of his own pocket.

“There’s been quite a few businesses in the area who have donated between sort of £200 and £500.

“I’ve been in touch with Bentley. I’ve got family in Bentley. They’re going to look into donating some money into the GoFundMe sort of January .

“With loads of people mucking in it’s been brilliant. Another thing PSCO Jolley did, the family were quite short on baby milk.

“So while she was on duty, she went to Aldi and they donated six tins of baby milk and then she drove it and delivered it to the house for them.

“I’ve contacted Cheshire Police myself and said how amazing she’s been.”

Sam thanked everyone who has gotten involved in helping the family during this .

She said: “There’s no words really. It’s just thank you for everything.

“It’s going to make an absolute massive difference to the family because without this campaign, without this fundraising, they might not have got their own home for a very long .

“You don’t know how things might have panned out if this fundraising hadn’t have happened.

“They might not have been able to get stuff done that they would have wanted to get done.

“Like they’ve had some character visits the last couple of days. I think they’ve had Woody around because Mason wanted Woody, and I organised an elf to go around.

“So they’ve been dancing on the doorstep with this elf. It’s just little things like that. Getting pictures, making memories with each other. I think that’s the main thing, just making memories.”