Mount Ayliff Christmas clash: 7 killed, 6 injured in brawl between two groups of men

No arrests have yet been made.

Seven people have been killed and six others left injured following a clash between two groups of men at the Mpeni locality of Mount Ayliff on Friday.

Eyewitnesses claimed the brawl between a group of men from Mpeni village and that of Nokhatsheli village occurred at approximately 05:00.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said seven men were killed during the clash.

“A further six men from both sides have been hospitalised after sustaining serious injuries during the clash,” added Naidoo.

Acting national police commissioner, Lieutenant General Sindile Mfazi, ordered the mobilisation of a 72-hour activation plan which included resources from Crime Intelligence, Forensic Services and Detective Services.

Mfazi also ordered for the immediate deployment of reinforcements in a bid to bring stability to the area.

“I am appealing to the community within the Mount Ayliff and surrounding areas to exercise maximum restraint and to assist police in their investigations to bring those responsible for these attacks to book,” said Mfazi.