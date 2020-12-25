MoneyGram distances itself from Ripple, says it doesn’t utilize RippleNet By Cointelegraph

MoneyGram distances itself from Ripple, says it doesn’t utilize RippleNet
Global money transfer service MoneyGram has clarified the nature of its collaboration with its blockchain partner following the latter’s recent probe by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
In a press statement issued on Dec. 23, MoneyGram revealed that it has never utilized Ripple’s counterparty services, namely On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) and RippleNet, for forex transactions.
