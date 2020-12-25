Miami mayor calls Bitcoin ‘stable investment’ during unstable year By Cointelegraph

Miami mayor calls Bitcoin ‘stable investment’ during unstable year
Miami mayor Francis Suarez is the latest high-profile figure to tout (BTC), offering more evidence that mainstream adoption is growing.
In a Thursday tweet, Suarez called Bitcoin a “stable investment” during an “incredibly unstable year,” adding that he’s learning about the flagship digital asset through figures like Tyler Winklevoss and Anthony Pompliano.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.