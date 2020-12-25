Maude Apatow May Be Killing It in ‘Euphoria’ but She’s Dying to Get Behind the Camera

It would be fair to say that Maude Apatow grew up on set. Years before she was cast in Euphoria, she had an insider’s look into the entertainment industry. Thanks to her father Judd Apatow (who is a prominent producer, screenwriter, and comedian), and her mother, Leslie Mann (a successful actress) Maude has frequented many sets in her lifetime.

Thanks to her early exposure to the film industry, Maude was always 100% certain about what she wanted to do for a living. But even though she was enamored with the entertainment industry, her parents insisted that school was her first and only priority until she became a legal adult. In an 2019 interview with Collider, the actor got candid about how she knew she’d found her calling very early on in life.

Maude Apatow always knew she wanted to work in entertainment thanks to her parents

“Yeah,” Maude stated when she was asked if she knew when she wanted to try her hand at a career in entertainment. “My parents didn’t allow me to do anything else, but they weren’t involved until I was a little bit older. They thought it was important for me to finish high school, and I’m glad that I did, but the second I graduated, I was like, ‘Let’s go!’ I guess I always knew that I wanted to do this ‘cause I grew up around it, but I also couldn’t imagine doing anything else. It wasn’t even a question.”

Once Maude finished high school, she hit the ground running trying to launch her career. Most recently, she’s captured fans’ attention by starring in the hit HBO series, Euphoria. In the TV show, Maude players Lexi Howard. She is both the younger sister to Sydney Sweeny’s Cassie Howard as well as the always dependable friend to Zendaya’s Rue. Maude helps bring a sense of loyalty and empathy to show, despite how her character is often treated by Rue.

The ‘Euphoria’ star is interested in directing as well

But Maude isn’t only interested in acting. She also has a vested interest in being behind the camera and has expressed that her ultimate goal is to become a director. In fact, back in 2017, the actor co-wrote and co-directed a film called Don’t Mind Alice. Furthermore, she enjoys studying other directors, including Euphoria director, Sam Levinson, to get a sense of how they operate.

“My goal is to become a director,” Maude shared. “Getting to watch my parents work is the most amazing thing. I have great mentors. And it’s been cool watching Sam direct. Everyone directs in such like a different way, and we’ve had a few directors on the show. Augustine [Frizzell] directed the pilot, and we also had Jen Morrison and Pippa Bianco. It’s been really cool, getting to see how everyone works so differently while playing the same character. I’ve never experienced that before, so that’s been really interesting.”

What’s next for Maude?

Clearly, Maude has had her fair share of learning experiences with acting and directing despite her young age. We’re sure her fans can’t wait to see what’s next for her Euphoria character as well as what projects she chooses to direct in the future.