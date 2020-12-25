Liverpool dad ‘woke up with Scottish accent’ after six week Covid-coma

A dad-of-two baffled medics and loved ones by speaking with a Scottish accent after waking up from a six week coronavirus coma.

Wayne Oldham fought for his life as the killer virus attacked his lungs during an 11 week stay in hospital after being admitted on October 5.

The 46-year-old gym fanatic was placed on an ECMO machine in a last ditch attempt by doctors at the Aintree Hospital, the Liverpool Echo reports.







His wife Louise told how Wayne was ‘groggy’ when he came around from his coma and appeared ‘really out of it’ before appearing to speak with a Scottish twang.

The dad-of-two spent in Aintree, the Royal Liverpool, Wythenshawe and The Walton Centre hospitals as Covid-19 wreaked havoc on his body.

But after the fight of his life, Wayne was discharged from hospital to an emotional welcome on December 21, with friends and neighbours providing a standing ovation from their doorsteps.

Louise told how the hospital arranged a video call for her and Wayne as soon as he was taken off the ventilator.

She explained: “He was really groggy, really out of it. It was a bit distressing to see.

“We didn’t know what was more upsetting, Facetime with him when he was in the coma or when he was a bit distressed and delusional.







“He was trying to talk but because he’s got this oxygen mask on he can’t.

“At first he was quite delusional, he accused me of not coming to see him for 10 weeks and said he was going to run off and become a milkman, he called me everything under the sun.

“And when he took the mask off he had this strange accent, it sounded like a Scottish accent.

“But it was still the best surprise ever because we didn’t know he was coming off the ventilator when they arranged the Facetime call.

“It was great just to see the tubes out and everything.

“We told him how proud of him we were and how much we loved him, and how everyone was rooting for him.”

Dad-of-two Wayne said he had been under powerful sedation while unconscious and the experience of coming round was traumatic.







He said: “When I woke up I was just like a madman. I was speaking in a Scottish accent.

“I could not move anything, I could only move my head slightly, I was paralysed.

“I thought I was not going to get better, I was experiencing chronic pain in my feet, I was in constant agony basically.”

Wayne was suffering from nerve damage resulting from his extended period in a coma, meaning he needed weeks of rehabilitation to learn how to walk again.

The musician, who in his spare plays in a band called Heart and Soul, also feared he would no longer be able to play the guitar again due to numbness in his fingers.

But Wayne, who was a fitness and gym fanatic before contracting the virus, dug deep and powered through his physio, determined to get home in for Christmas.

He said: “It was about just having that positive mindset to get well and to get home to the family to make sure they were alright.

“I was on a mission to get out before Christmas.”

Louise said the support of her friends and neighbours has been invaluable.

She said: “My cousin Sue got us ‘Team Wayne’ bracelets that me and the kids wore everyday and her husband, Paul, even drove to Wythenshawe Hospital so Wayne could have his too.

“It was a way for us to be connected with Wayne, and they placed it at the side of his head.

“The staff were amazing, always asking how me and the kids were when I called, all my family have been so supportive as well as out friends, and our workplaces have been amazing too.”

Wayne is now recovering at home with his wife and two children Harvey, 19, and Freya, 15.