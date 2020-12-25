Livecoin exchange goes offline after Bitcoin price reportedly exceeds $320K By Cointelegraph

Livecoin exchange goes offline after Bitcoin price reportedly exceeds $320K
Livecoin, a lesser-known Russian cryptocurrency exchange, has abruptly halted operations in the aftermath of an alleged hacker attack on Christmas day. According to Livecoin’s main page, the exchange has suffered a “carefully planned attack” causing the platform to lose control of all of its servers, backend and nodes.
The exchange urged its customers to stop using its services including deposits, trading and API. “We were not able to stop our service in time. Our news channels were compromised as well. At the moment, we partially control frontend, and so we’re able to place this announcement,” Livecoin’s main page reads.
