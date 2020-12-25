Litecoin Climbs 10% In Rally By .com

Litecoin Climbs 10% In Rally



.com – was trading at $116.587 by 04:46 (09:46 GMT) on the .com Index on Friday, up 10.23% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since December 16.

The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $7.640B, or 1.17% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $14.099B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $108.353 to $116.587 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 5.22%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $8.832B or 5.21% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $95.3617 to $124.0443 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 72.24% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $23,916.3 on the .com Index, up 2.43% on the day.

was trading at $623.51 on the .com Index, a gain of 6.17%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $444.006B or 68.14% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $71.065B or 10.91% of the total cryptocurrency market value.