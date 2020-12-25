Lisa Marie Presley Granted Joint Custody of Children

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, received a conclusion in her custody trial. Presley and her ex-husband, Michael Lockwood, divorced four years ago. After three months of arguments in court, Presley was granted joint custody. The process was marked by a health emergency on Presley’s end, and concerns over a relapse into drug use levied at Presley by Lockwood.

Lisa Marie Presley underwent a lengthy custody battle

Lisa Marie Presley | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

RELATED: Elvis Presley Once Flew to Denver Just for This Sandwich — The Fool’s Gold Loaf

Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood have been engaged in a custody battle for the better part of three months. The couple divorced four years ago, but have faced each other in court on several occasions.

In 2018, Lockwood took Presley to court in an attempt to throw out their post-nuptial agreement. It seems Lockwood claimed he was living in a state of penury, and that he deserved $263,000 a year in spousal support in order to “enjoy a lifestyle closer to my marital status of living.”

Lockwood’s case was thrown out, but the custody battle was not. Lockwood argued that Presley could relapse into issues with drugs and alcohol as a result of her son’s suicide.

Lockwood also suggested that the possible presence of guns in the home could be an issue worth noting.

“The children told [Lockwood] that [Lisa Marie Presley] walked around the house with a gun in her hand in 2017. There was at least one gun on the premises of her home at the time of her son’s suicide and it is unclear where the gun was kept or whether Finley and/or Harper might have access to this gun or others,” read court documents.

“Thus, there is a significantly higher risk to the safety of the children which would ordinarily justify 100% physical custody to (me) at this time in such circumstances.”’

Joint custody granted to Elvis Presley’s daughter

Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood | Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood were granted joint custody of their children. However, their judge, Justice Gould-Saltman, had some words for the parents about trying to mend old rifts.

“The court finds that the conflict between the parties and their communication difficulties have had a detrimental (effect on) the children’s best interests,” she wrote.

Regarding Lisa Marie Presley’s past durg and alcohol use, the judge wrote, “(Presley), during the relevant times, was so abusing drugs that her ability to interpret and recall events accurately was distorted and untrustworthy. It is to her credit that she has since overcome her addiction and continues to take steps to ensure her sobriety.”

Lisa Marie Presley still spends Christmas at Graceland

Elvis Presley | RB/Redferns

Meanwhile, as Christmas comes and goes, Lisa Marie Presley is probably enjoying the holiday at Graceland, which holds countless memories for her.

“Christmas at Graceland for Lisa is always a very special time of the year. In fact, today she still brings her family here to celebrate the holidays. Graceland is a very special place not only for fans but also for Lisa. It’s home to her,” said Angie Marchese, director of archives at Graceland.