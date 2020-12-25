Lil Pump To Eminem: You’re Lame As Hell!!

Lil Pump is back to his attention-seeking ways and decided to throw a jab at Detroit rapper Eminem in a new video shared to his social media.

“Aye, f*ck Eminem,” Pump said in the clip. “You is lame as hell. Ain’t nobody listening to your old ass. You lame as f*ck, bitch.”

We’re not sure why Pump is going in on Em, but there’s a good chance he can expect a response at some point… it just might not be in the very near future.

Earlier this month, Pump made headlines when he appeared to claim that he was father to a baby boy on social media — but it turns out that the baby does not belong to him.

Days later TMZ revealed the baby boy is actually the son of Andre Malek, a yacht captain who operates charters in Miami.

LIL PUMP SHAVES OFF HIS EYEBROWS

Several weeks prior, Pump lost almost 300,000 fans when he publicly endorsed Donald Trump for president, even attending rallies to cosign him.