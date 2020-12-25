Lifeguard recovering at home after punch-up on KZN beach

A lifesaver who was rushed to hospital after he got caught up in a brawl on Manaba Beach on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast on Wednesday, is recovering at home.

“He is fine. He’s getting better,” lifeguard manager Stephen Shomela told . The lifeguard is still in pain and will be returning to the doctor, but he’s on the mend.

WATCH | Beach brawl: 4 suspects charged with assault after punch-up with lifesavers in KZN