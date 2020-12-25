Learn how to manage multiple accounts on your PS5

Odds are if you have a family or just live with multiple people, you’ll be sharing your PS5 console. Sony makes it easy to add users to your console and share games between accounts, including those redeemed through PlayStation Plus. Whether you’re looking to create accounts, switch users, or share games, we’ll walk you through how.

PS5 Guides How to transfer games and save data

How to attach the PS5 base

How to set up parental controls

How to connect to Wi-Fi

How to increase download speeds

How to manage multiple accounts

How to set up 2FA

How to update your PS5 system software

How to use Game Help

How to enable 4K/8K resolution

How to factory reset your PS5

Products used in this guide

Next-gen: PS5 ($499 at Amazon)

Exclusive benefits: PlayStation Plus 12-month ($60 at Amazon)

Creating multiple accounts

Turn on your PS5. On the Welcome screen, either select your account or select Add User. If selecting Add User, hit Get Started when prompted to “Add a user to this PS5.” Agree to PlayStation’s licensing agreement and hit Confirm. Update the system software if prompted. Select Create an Account if you do not already have an account you want to use, otherwise, enter your sign-in information. When setting up a new account, fill out the formation as prompted (date of birth, country, email address, password, chosen PlayStation Network ID, and credit card information).

If you want to play under a new profile without setting up a new PlayStation Network account, you can do so by signing in as a Guest. Just add a new user and select Quick Play. Guests do not have the ability to play multiplayer, use PlayStation Plus, or purchase games. This is just a quick option if you have a friend over and don’t care about any save game data. Most of the time you’ll want to create a new PlayStation Network account if you’re sharing your console with multiple people regularly.

Switching users

On the home screen, press the PS button on your DualSense controller to pull up the Control Center. Select your profile all the way to the right at the bottom. Select Switch User.

Sharing PlayStation Plus

There aren’t a lot of great family options for PlayStation Plus, but the PS5 does make it easy for you to share all of your games with whoever uses the console. This is enabled by default, but we’ll still walk you through the settings in case you ever want to change it.

Go to Settings. Select Users and Accounts. Select Other. Select Console Sharing and Offline Play. Select Don’t Disable.

Greatness awaits

PlayStation 5

$499 at Amazon

$499 at Target

$499 at GameStop

Next-gen is finally here

You can buy a PS5 right now, and it’s set to be Sony’s most powerful console with a super-fast SSD, 3.5GHz CPU, and 10.28 TFLOP GPU. To save some money, you only really need one console to share with the whole family.

Subscribe

PlayStation Plus 12-month

$60 at Amazon

$60 at Best Buy

$60 at Walmart

Your ticket to multiplayer, free games, and more

PlayStation Plus offers exclusive discounts on games, two free games every month, access to online multiplayer, more cloud storage, and a whole lot more. It’s absolutely something every PS4, and soon PS5, owner should have.