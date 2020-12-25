Leaker reveals possible pricing of Samsung’s unannounced Galaxy Buds Pro

Details about Samsung’s often-rumoured Galaxy Buds Pro have appeared once again, this time revealing the potential price of the earbuds.
Leaker WalkingCat has shared slides on Twitter that indicate the Galaxy Buds Pro will cost $199 USD (about $256 CAD). The earbuds are expected to feature IPX7 durability against dust and water. They’re tipped to offer up to 8 hours of usage, which can be extended to 28 hours with the charging case.
Along with details about the price, WalkingCat also posted a slide that compares the specs of all of Samsung’s wireless earbuds.
— WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) December 23, 2020
The leak also reveals an 11-mm woofer and 6.6-mm tweeter. Interestingly, the leak also confirms rumours suggesting that the Galaxy Buds Pro will feature Apple-like spatial audio.
According to a recent leak, 3D spatial audio simulates surround sound and changes the direction of where audio is coming from based on your head’s positioning. Further, the feature will reportedly only work with Samsung smartphones running Android 11.
It’s unknown how much the Buds Pro will cost in Canada, but they’re expected to launch alongside Samsung’s rumoured Galaxy S21 smartphones in early January.
Source: @_h0x0d_ (WalkingCat)