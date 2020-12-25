Leaked docs show Nintendo carried out a surveillance operation, with a "carrot and stick,quot; approach, on a hacker who was researching exploits for 3DS (Andy Maxwell/TorrentFreak)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
10


Andy Maxwell / TorrentFreak:

Leaked docs show Nintendo carried out a surveillance operation, with a “carrot and stick,rdquo; approach, on a hacker who was researching exploits for 3DS  —  Leaked Nintendo documents have revealed a frightening surveillance operation carried out against a hacker who was researching exploits for the 3DS handheld.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR