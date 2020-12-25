LaMelo Ball’s NBA debut shocks supporters with Shaquille O’Neal calling out dismal effort.

Promising young NBA debutante LaMelo Ball has shocked fans after scoring zero points and tripping over his own feet during debut against Cleveland Cavaliers.

Ball was the talk of the town during NBA preseason with his flashy passes, with the number three draft pick for the Charlotte Hornets compared to some of the best in the game.

LaMelo Ball had a shocker debut on Thursday. (Twitter)

However, that was quickly forgotten on Thursday, when his team came up against the Cleveland Cavaliers — the team who finished last on the Eastern Conference standings last year with the second worst record in the league.

Not in the starting team, Ball came on the court for a whole 16 minutes leaving fans perplexed and leaving an unpalatable stat line of 0 points, 1 rebound, 3 assists, 3 turnovers and 2 steals.

Even more embarrassing for the young star, he was called out on Twitter by Shaquille O’Neal after he tripped over his own feet whilst slowly bringing the ball back up the court.

The scoreless debut also puts Ball on an unenviable list. He joins Otto Porter Jr., Hasheem Thabeet and Greg Oden as top three draft picks to not score in their debut game.

In an unlucky, albeit strange twist for the young player, he was also hacked during his post-match press conference which was held on the Zoom video conferencing app.

“Bizarre postgame last night as LaMelo Ball’s Zoom call got hacked, twice. There was music, dancing, what sounded like someone speaking Japanese. Felt like I was in a Fellini film or something,” Associated press’ Tom Withers wrote.

His Charlotte team mates supported him after the game with Gordon Hayward telling the Charlotte observer of the advice he gave to Ball.

“I told him just to forget this one,” Hayward said.

“Some days are diamonds, some days are stones.”

Ball will get a chance to redeem himself when the Hornets take the court on Sunday in a contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

