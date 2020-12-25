Lamar Jackson shares his one big draft day regret

Lamar Jackson has already enjoyed immense success in just three years in the NFL. But it wasn’t that long ago when many people were questioning how well he would do at the next level. Jackson didn’t feel that way on draft day.

Jackson joined The Players’ Tribune’s “Truss Levelz” podcast for a recent interview and talked about his draft experience. He says that he thought he was going to be a top-10 pick and dressed accordingly. But as the night went on and he was passed over several times, he grew to regret his ostentatious clothing choice.

“At the beginning, I thought I was going to be top 10,” Jackson told hosts Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram. “When draft day came, I got me a Gucci suit, money green suit … then my name didn’t get called. I saw the room getting empty and all I could think about was I wore this suit for nothing.”

You only get one draft day in your career, so at least Jackson got to wear something he wanted, even if the outfit felt foolish as he dropped.

Jackson still ended up going on the first night of the draft. He was plucked by the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 32 pick. Jackson backed up Joe Flacco for most of his rookie year but eventually became the starter. Last year he developed into the league MVP. He hasn’t had the same level of success this season, but he’s still a top weapon. And, of course, he was the subject of some recent jokes.