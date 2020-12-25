Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s ‘Will They/Won’t They’ Game Will Never End

Kylie Jenner was in a relationship with Travis Scott, but they broke up last year. The two of them share a 2-year-old daughter and have adapted to being co-parents. They live their lives mostly separate but maintain a good relationship.

Many fans wonder if the two of them have gotten back together in secret. Others do not think Scott and Jenner are going to date again and feel it is a “will they/won’t they” situation.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship

Scott and Jenner started dating soon after Jenner ended her relationship with rapper Tyga in 2017. People first saw them together at a music festival and later at a basketball game. In 2018, she gave birth to a daughter named Stormi.

The two celebrities remained together for a little while, but Scott and Jenner broke up in 2019. One of the reasons is that they have different priorities. Scott loved spending time with his girlfriend and his daughter. He wanted to focus on touring, while Jenner wanted to live as a family.

It is common for partners to stop having feelings for each other. Jenner and Scott were enamored with each other at the start. The spark faded over the two years when work and parenting became front and center in their lives.

Also, the two of them are highly popular celebrities. With all eyes on them, it was difficult for them to maintain a relationship. Scott mentioned that he will always love Jenner. They are co-parenting their daughter and are dedicated to her.

Fans wonder if Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are together

There has been speculation about whether Scott and Jenner are back together. Recently, fans saw them quarantining in Jenner’s mansion. Jenner posted photos of them together online, along with throwback photos of them at the basketball game. Still, they assured fans that they are just friends.

On Reddit, users discussed their opinions about seeing Jenner and Scott together. Some of them are speculating that there is something romantic going on between the two of them. Supposedly, Scott and Jenner are keeping their relationship private.

“I like them together, too. And they sure did make a beautiful baby! I completely understand why they want it [sic] to keep it private. I couldn’t handle the level of scrutiny they face (especially her.),” one user wrote.

Several people in the thread expressed that they like seeing Jenner and Scott together. Some of them hoped that they get back together if they are not already dating.

Some do not think Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are dating

On the other side of the spectrum, a few users expressed their thoughts on the nature of Jenner and Scott’s relationship. They do not think that the two celebrities have a secret romance going on. One Redditor explained that famous people tend to give away every detail about their lives, so Jenner and Scott are not necessarily private.

With all the rumors going around, a couple of users do not think they are together or will get back together due to chemistry. They explain that there is no chemistry between Scott and Jenner. One of the reasons they believe so is because the two celebrities appear not to know each other well. A user brings up the fact that Scott could not name Jenner’s dogs.

It is possible that Scott is not interested in dating Jenner, and they are good friends. Some users are annoyed with the back-and-forth between Scott and Jenner. They feel it is not going to stop due to the attention. After all, it can keep people watching to see if something happens.

“Travis and Kylie’s relationship will never feel real because of this, the “will they won’t they” is all just a part of the publicity game,” a user commented.