Kanye West Surprise Releases Sunday Service Album ‘Emmanuel’ on Christmas Day

Billed as a ‘celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ,’ the EP includes five tracks performed by his Sunday Service choir and produced by the Yeezy designer.

Kanye West has dropped a special gift to his fans who had been waiting for his new music. On Christmas Day, December 25, the rapper released a surprise album of compositions titled “Emmanuel”.

According to a press release, the EP, which title means “God is with us,” is a “celebration of the birth of Jesus.” The 12-minute album includes five tracks which were “inspired by ancient and Latin music.” The compositions are performed by his Sunday Service choir, and executive produced as well as composed by the “Follow God” hitmaker.

Exactly one year ago, Kanye surprise released “Jesus Is Born”, which features 19 songs also performed by the Sunday Service choir. It followed up “Jesus Is King”, which arrived two months before in October 2019. Marking his first gospel album, the 11-track album was met with mixed or average reviews, but was able to debut atop U.S. Top Christian Albums and Top Gospel Albums charts as well U.S. Billboard 200 chart.

Kanye had originally planned to release a new solo album and his tenth studio album, “Donda”, in June of this year, but as of now it hasn’t materialized. He, however, treated fans to a few one-off singles, including “Wash Us in the Blood” featuring Travis Scott (II), “DONDA” and “Nah Nah”.

Kanye had been focusing on his presidental campaign in the weeks leading to this year’s election, which was full of drama with his Twitter rants. Despite not making the to have his name included in the ballot in several states, he reportedly won more than 57,000 votes in the November 3 election.

He later hinted at his plan to run for the president again in 2024, tweeting back in November, “WELP KANYE 2024.”