The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback had his rookie season disrupted this year by a significant knee injury suffered in Week 11 at Washington. He was carted off in the third quarter of the loss with a torn ACL, torn MCL, and other structural issues.

Just over a month later, Burrow is already walking.

The 24-year-old former No. 1 pick passed for 13 touchdowns and five interceptions for the Bengals this season. The knee injury may not cost Burrow any time next season.