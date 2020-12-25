Jennifer Lopez and A. Rod Are Having Second Thoughts About Marriage

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have kept fans waiting in anticipation when it comes to when the two are finally going to tie the knot. Since they got engaged in 2019, fans have been waiting for details about the wedding. But Lopez and A. Rod have actually been thinking about not getting married at all.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s relationship

When Lopez and Rodriguez meant, it wasn’t exactly love at first sight. When they first met at a New York Yankees game in 2005, they were both married. Lopez was married to singer Marc Anthony, who was with her when she met her future beau, and Rodriguez was married to Cynthia Scurtis.

In 2017, the two ran into each other again in LA and Rodriguez asked Lopez to join him for dinner, according to Brides.com.

In March of that year, Rodriguez went public with his relationship with Lopez by admitting that they were together on The View. The relationship continued to strengthen and the two attended the Met Gala together.

Later that year, Lopez dedicated a song at the pre-Super Bowl show to Rodriguez.

“We’ve been together for one year today,” she said.” I don’t want to get all mushy or anything, but baby, this song’s for you. I love you.”

On their two year anniversary, Lopez did get a bit mushy.

“Two years of laughter,’ she captioned a photo of them on Instagram. “Two years of fun. Two years of adventures, of excitement of growing and learning, of true friendship. And so much love!! You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place… in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life… you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again… Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time… our time… Te Amo Macho…”

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Gets Trolled After Weighing in on Mariah Carey Question: ‘Who Asked You’

The engagement

On March 9, 2019, Rodriguez finally popped the question while the two were on vacation in the Bahamas. Lopez announced the engagement with a picture of her huge ring on Instagram.

J. Lo and A. Rod have considered not getting married

Though they love each other, Lopez and Rodriguez are not in a hurry to get married. When asked on a recent episode of SiriusXM’s Radio Andy if they have ever thought about not getting married at all, Lopez revealed that they had.

“Oh yeah we’ve talked about that for sure,” she said. “I mean at our age, we’ve both been married before, it’s like, do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us?

“And it’s just, it comes down to like personal, like, what do you want to do? There’s definitely no rush though.”

✨ Surprise ✨ Happy 75th birthday to my beautiful mommy! I love you so much We all do. You are the definition of being youthful and timeless at every age … thank you for your endless love, energy, support and for just being you! I love you forever ♥️ #TheLupinator pic.twitter.com/Y4fBiTJuLq — jlo (@JLo) December 12, 2020

The two would have already been married by now but due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, they had to postpone their nuptials.

“It was really sad because we were supposed to get married in June and we had planned it all,” she said. “So in March or April, we’re looking down the pipe and we’re going, ‘This is maybe not going to happen.’ Italy’s the worst place in the world. And we were going to get married in Italy. It was, yeah, it was like, I was like, ‘okay, we got to cancel everything.’ And we just started kind of like, and we had to put out all this money and all this stuff, we were like, we gotta cancel it. So we, we canceled it.”

The two still plan on getting married at some point.