Jenelle Evans Says She Did Worse Things on Camera Than Her Husband Shooting the Dog

Jenelle Evans hasn’t been a part of Teen Mom 2 for a while. She was fired from the franchise after her husband David Eason shot a dog in front of their kids. Since Eason was fired from the show just a few months prior to Evans, some might say that Evans should have seen it coming, but her reaction to the news was not what anyone would have expected.

David Eason killed the family dog

For a while, fans had suspected that Eason was the one that shot the dog but he didn’t immediately come out and own up to what he had done. When he did fess up to the deed, he said he did it to protect his daughter, Ensley.

“This was something that nobody wants to ever have to do. The dog was aggressive. Yes, she might not be huge or whatever, but you know when a dog bites a child on the face more than one time, then it should never be around the child again. If you give the dog up for adoption, one day it’s going to be around children again.”

He shed more light on the incident in one of Evans’ YouTube videos titled, “I Have Something to Say.”

“She was a loving dog to me, but she was not loving toward our kids at all,” Eason said. “I loved the dog, the kids loved it. But she didn’t love the kids. Anytime we were taking a video of the kids riding their bikes, playing outside, we’d have to delete the video, not even be able to post it because she didn’t play nice. She would bite their feet, she would bite the wheels on her bicycle. She wasn’t always vicious, but she had a lot of vicious tendencies. She really was kinda mean. We put up with it for a long time.”

How did Jenelle Evans react to being let go?

Evans was let go from Teen Mom in early 2019

“We have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season,” MTV told USA Today at the time.

When the news first broke, Evans revealed that she was not happy with MTV’s decision.

“I was upset, I’m still upset, but this is a new chapter for me and my family,” she told the outlet. “It’s shocking still but I respect their decision and have nothing but love for MTV.”

Evans didn’t think the dog would be the thing that got her fired.

“To me, it was kind of weird that they would let me go for,” she said on the This Family Tree podcast.

“It caught me by surprise because they filmed me on drugs. They filmed me, no lie, nodding out on-camera. They filmed me going to buy marijuana and my director knew I had it in my car.

“There was so much illegal stuff that they filmed,” she continued. “And this wasn’t even part of filming. They weren’t even there and had nothing to do with it. But they still let me go.”

She made sure to clarify that she was not actually fired from MTV, but rather let go for a season. So, fans may see Evans back on their tv screens in the future.