Japan’s Suga calls on citizens to spend “silent New Year” to stop coronavirus By

TOKYO () – Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called on citizens on Friday to spend a “silent” New Year to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which has been breaking infection records almost on a daily basis.
Suga also announced a fresh package of 270 billion yen ($2.61 billion) for institutions treating coronavirus patients.
($1 = 103.4800 yen)
