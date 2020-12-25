Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 unchanged By .com

© . Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 unchanged



.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as in the sectors led shares .

At the close in Tokyo, the unchanged 0.00%.

The best performers of the session on the were Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:), which rose 7.83% or 148.0 points to trade at 2039.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Nippon Yusen K.K (T:) added 6.50% or 146.0 points to end at 2392.0 and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (T:) was up 6.35% or 188.0 points to 3150.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Hino Motors, Ltd. (T:), which fell 3.78% or 34.0 points to trade at 866.0 at the close. Softbank Group Corp. (T:) declined 3.15% or 250.0 points to end at 7692.0 and Olympus Corp. (T:) was down 2.14% or 48.0 points to 2194.5.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 1948 to 1567 and 242 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 20.87.

Crude oil for February delivery was up 0.37% or 0.18 to $48.30 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in March rose 0.25% or 0.13 to hit $51.37 a barrel, while the February Gold Futures contract rose 0.26% or 4.80 to trade at $1882.90 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.12% to 103.51, while EUR/JPY fell 0.05% to 126.20.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.10% at 90.250.