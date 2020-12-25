BTS has many reasons to celebrate. After all, 2020 has been an amazing year for the group. Despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, BTS has still been able to achieve new highs in their career.

One big accomplishment for the group this year was their song “Dynamite” topping the Billboard Hot 100. While it seems like something many artists would quickly celebrate, BTS took things a bit slower.

‘Dynamite’ became BTS’s first number one song on the Billboard Hot 100

BTS began getting international attention in 2017. Since then, the group has been finding their songs and albums on various Billboard charts, though it took a while for them to finally get the coveted number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

In August 2020, BTS released “Dynamite,” their first all-English single. This song became a hit with the American public and charted at number one, leading BTS to become the first K-pop group to have achieved such a feat.

Since then, BTS landed at number one two more times. In October, BTS collaborated with Jason Derulo and Jawsh on the song “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” and topped the chart once again. Then, in November, BTS released their single “Life Goes On,” which became the first Korean single to debut at the number one spot.

Why BTS did not celebrate after ‘Dynamite’ became number one

The success of “Dynamite” gave BTS a lot to celebrate. However, member J-Hope once shared that they were too busy at that moment to celebrate.

“When we got first place, we couldn’t even check the charts. We were asleep,” J-Hope told Weverse Magazine. “We checked when we woke up, and there we were, at the top. But then we went straight to work. (laughs) We had to film something here in Korea. It was hard to enjoy ourselves, the whole situation being what it was, but it was all right because we could still enjoy it together.”

Of course, to say that BTS did not celebrate at all would be an incorrect statement. Shortly after “Dynamite” became number one, Jungkook also had his birthday. He shared with Billboard that BTS had food and champagne to celebrate, and he called it “the best birthday.”

‘Dynamite’ has been nominated for a Grammy Award

Aside from giving BTS their first number one hit, “Dynamite” also gave BTS their first Grammy nomination. In November, it was announced that “Dynamite” had been nominated in the category of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

BTS is up against some very popular and talented artists such as Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, and Lady Gaga, so winning a Grammy would not be an easy feat. However, it seems the group is still holding on to the hopes that they could actually take home their first Grammy Award.

For example, Jungkook seems to think that J-Hope’s mom dream involving an eagle and people clapping might be a sign that they will win. Meanwhile, Jimin told Vanity Fair that their placement in the middle of the list of nominees could be a clue that they will get the award.

No matter what the BTS members predict, it’s likely we will not know who will win the category until the Grammy Awards air on January 31, 2021.