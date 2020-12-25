Is ‘Bridgerton’ Star Phoebe Dynevor Single?

People enjoy discussing celebrities and their partners. If there is a breakup or a new romance, then many fans want to know about it. Netflix released a new series titled Bridgerton. One of the lead actresses is Phoebe Dynevor, who is a young rising star. One question on some people’s minds is if she is single.

Phoebe Dynevor is a lead in ‘Bridgerton’

Bridgerton is a new period drama that will be available to view on Netflix. The show is based on Julia Quinn’s novels, and Rhimes is producing the series. All eight episodes of the first season will arrive on December 25, 2020.

Similar to the books, Bridgerton takes place in the 1800s in the city of London. The premise centers around eight siblings as they look for fulfillment in their lives. They are all members of the wealthy Bridgerton family. In the show, they will navigate the ups and downs of London high society.

One actress who will join the large cast is none other than Dynevor. According to Entertainment Daily, Dynevor will play the leading role of Daphne, a member of the Bridgerton family. The character is a young and beautiful debutante, and she may appear to be a bit naive.

The character is looking to find someone to marry, and she meets the handsome Duke of Hastings. The Duke has no interest in getting married, but he strikes a deal with Daphne to pretend they are in love. Perhaps, they will become real love interests.

Phoebe Dynevor’s career so far

Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton in Netflix series ‘Bridgerton.’ | LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

Dynevor is a British actress and was born in 1995. Currently, she is 25 years old and has been acting for most of her life. She began her career at the young age of 14. Most of her work has been recurring roles on TV shows.

Some people may recognize her last name. The actress is the daughter of Sally Dynevor, who starred in the British soap opera Coronation Street. Dynevor’s father, Tim Dynevor, is a scriptwriter who had received a BAFTA nomination for Emmerdale.

Dynevor had her first big role in the television series Waterloo Road. The show is set in a comprehensive school, and Dynevor plays Siobhan Mailey. Later, she acted in multiple episodes of The Village. The rising star also starred in season two of Prisoners Wives as Lauren.

Fans may remember seeing Dynevor from a romantic comedy titled Younger. The series is about a 40-year-old woman pretending to be in her 20s in order to get a job. The show stars Sutton Foster, but Dynevor plays the recurring role of Clare.

Phoebe Dynevor may be single

Fans love to get to know about their favorite celebrities. While actors do not have to share everything about them, small details can help them seem relatable to audiences. One thing that people like to know about their favorite actors is their relationship status.

As Dynevor enters the spotlight with her performance in Bridgerton, several viewers may wonder if she is dating someone. She has dated in the past.

Reportedly, the actress had been in a relationship with a recruitment executive named Simon Merrill. There is not much information as to how long they were together.

Dynevor’s current relationship status is unknown. However, it is possible that she is single. Some people are not in a relationship because they are single at heart or are highly self-sufficient. Perhaps, the actress is waiting for the right person. It is likely that she is with someone but is keeping it under wraps.