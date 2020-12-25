Interview with Microsoft's VP of gaming ecosystem Sarah Bond, a former T-Mobile executive, on lowering entry barriers by selling Xbox as a subscription (Gene Park/Washington Post)

Isaac Novak
Gene Park / Washington Post:

Interview with Microsoft’s VP of gaming ecosystem Sarah Bond, a former T-Mobile executive, on lowering entry barriers by selling Xbox as a subscription  —  The launch of the new series of Xbox consoles is actually unlike any other console launch in the industry’s history …

