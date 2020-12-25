Inside mould-infested home where ‘miserable’ tenant is set to spend Christmas hell

This is the inside of a mould-covered home where a tenant has been living in misery for the last two years.

Julian Cobain says his physical and mental health is deteriorating at a rapid rate due to rotten housing association property in Devon.

The 54-year-old lives in a one-bedroom maisonette, owned by LiveWest, according to Devon Live.

Every room is covered in mould thanks to damp seeping through the walls, windows and front doors.

Julian says he is unable to keep on top of clearing away the mould because it reappears so quickly due to the severity of the problem.







(Image: Devon Live)



LiveWest has visited the property on numerous occasions and says it has carried out ‘multiple works’, with some remedial works outstanding.

It added ‘lifestyle’ changes were required by the tenant.

However, Julian insists that very little has been done to rectify the issues which are causing it and those issues are not down to him.

Julian moved into the property in May 2018, and says it was during his first winter there that he began to notice it had a damp problem.

He said: “The issue is not about how I live; it’s about the state of the property and the fact that when it rains I have got water coming in through my walls and running down them. I am not talking about a bit, but puddles such as on my bedroom floor.

“I have had to roll up carpets because they are rotten because of the water and the damp. My front door is not water tight and it fills my hallway with pints of water because it’s got nowhere to go.

“We are not talking about a bit of mould in the corners; it’s from the floor to the ceiling. You have to see it to believe it.

“If I had a dog the RSPCA would lock me up due to the conditions it was being kept in.

“By law, Livewest is obliged to provide me with a home that is fit for purpose and healthy. Would they want to live here? I’m paying rent for a place that’s not fit to live in. It’s as rotten as a pear.

“This place is killing me. I have the tightest chest and also have diabetes. I wake up some mornings and can hardly breathe and I’m sure it’s because of my living conditions.

“I feel sick with it to be honest and depressed.

“It has also cost me thousands of pounds in ruined property such as my fridge freezer, carpets and clothes.

“When I lay in bed all I can smell is mould. I can’t even sit in my lounge and watch TV because of the damp and mould. I had pictures hanging up in there but had to take them down as water was running off the frames from the damp on the walls.”

Julian says this week LiveWest arranged for a cleaning company to contact him to arrange a date for them to clean the mould.

He said: “I would have to empty the house before they can do it properly and where would I go in the meantime, and it won’t stop the water coming in.

“LiveWest has put a fan in the bathroom and replaced a fan in the kitchen – but that’s all. There have been no installation works whatsoever.

“I have had about 15 people from LiveWest visit the property and they go away and nothing is done. I am at the end of my tether.







(Image: DevonLive)



“In January a surveyor said himself it was not to fit in and not to touch the mould as it will spread the spores. That was nearly 12 months ago.

“LiveWest should provide me with a home that is fit to live in. I love this flat and the location. I just want LiveWest to come in and fix the problems and replace my stuff that has been ruined.”

James Reseigh, Director of Neighbourhoods for LiveWest, said: “We are sorry that Mr Cobain has been experiencing problems with damp at his property.

“We have completed multiple works on this property to try and resolve these issues, including damp treatment and the installation of new extractor fans in the bathroom and kitchen.

“We have spoken with Environmental Health who believe that greater ventilation, an appropriate use of heating and a change in lifestyle by the customer can improve the situation here.

“There are still some outstanding remedial works to be carried out on this property and arranging access has been a challenge but we will continue to offer flexible appointments to suit Mr Cobain.

“The safety and wellbeing of our customers is our number one priority and we remain committed to helping Mr Cobain resolve the issue.”