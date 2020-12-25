In unsealed court docs, Facebook managers appeared to admit to major flaws in ad targeting capabilities in 2016 and wondered if they were misleading advertisers (Sam Biddle/The Intercept)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
3


Sam Biddle / The Intercept:

In unsealed court docs, Facebook managers appeared to admit to major flaws in ad targeting capabilities in 2016 and wondered if they were misleading advertisers  —  Facebook is currently waging a PR campaign purporting to show that Apple is seriously injuring American small businesses through its iOS privacy features.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR