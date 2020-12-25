In One Person, the Story of a Place

And though profiles aren’t her usual form, as the pieces fell into place she was pleasantly surprised.

“Genres that require more voice are often a bit daunting for people like me who are used to doing different types of writing,” Ms. Stevis-Gridneff said. “But I quite like this freedom — this kind of voice, the humanity. It also felt really different from the very grim and incredibly densely reported work I’d been doing on Covid.”

Once her interview with Mr. Gronowski was translated from French to English, it took only two days to write the draft.

“It was one of the easiest pieces I’ve written in my life,” Ms. Stevis-Gridneff said. “It just came very naturally — the arc of his story was clear, his personality was so vivid.”

The reception in her multinational neighborhood, she said, was also surprisingly delightful.

“I got emails from neighbors I didn’t know, who had our story sent to them from friends in the U.S. or the U.K.,” Ms. Stevis-Gridneff said. “I heard from a Belgian woman, a Dutch woman and a Danish man who live on my block.”

These glimpses into distinct communities around the world are what the column tries to bring to readers.

“That’s what you want when you’re reading stories — you want a slice of life,” said Tess Felder, who often edits the profiles with Mr. Crichton.