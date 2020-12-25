How to Watch Every ‘When Calls the Heart’ Christmas Movie This Dec. 25

It will be a different kind of Christmas for Hearties this year. When Calls the Heart fans have gotten used to spending Christmas night watching the show’s annual Christmas special. Unfortunately, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic quashed the Hallmark Channel’s plans for a 2020 holiday special. But that doesn’t mean fans will have to deal with an entirely Hope Valley-free holiday.

Hallmark will air the 2019 ‘When Calls the Heart’ Christmas special on Dec. 25

While there won’t be a new When Calls the Heart Christmas special this year, you can still catch Erin Krakow and the rest of the show’s stars on Hallmark Channel on Dec. 25. The network will be airing the 2019 special, When Calls the Heart: Home for Christmas on Christmas night.

In the feature-length special, Elizabeth (Krakow) prepares to celebrate her son Jack’s first birthday. Meanwhile, Lucas Bouchard (Chris McNally) helps put together a Christmas festival for Hope Valley while Nathan (Kevin McGarry) wrestles with whether to take a new job that will require him to leave town.

When Calls the Heart stars will host the special holiday broadcast, which will also include a sneak peek at season 8, which will premiere in 2021. When Calls the Heart: Home for Christmas airs Friday, Dec. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

Watch other ‘When Calls the Heart’ Christmas specials on Netflix

Hearties can also turn to Netflix to get their When Calls the Heart Christmas fix. The show’s first three holiday movies are available to stream: When Calls the Heart: New Year’s Wish; When Calls the Heart Christmas; and When Calls the Heart: The Christmas Wishing Tree.

Unfortunately, the two most recent When Calls the Heart Christmas specials aren’t on Netflix. But both When Calls the Heart: The Greatest Christmas Blessing and Home for Christmas are available for purchase on Amazon.

‘When Calls the Heart’ is leaving Netflix in 2021

Hearties may have an extra reason to spend the holidays catching up on old episodes of their favorite show. Currently, seasons 1-5 of When Calls the Heart are on Netflix, but the series will be leaving the streaming service on Jan. 24, 2021. Right now, it’s not clear if old episodes of the show will move to another subscription streaming service, such as Hallmark Movies Now, after they leave Netflix.

However, in a bit of good news for Hearties, Hallmark has announced a premiere date for When Calls the Heart Season 8. New episodes will begin airing Sunday, Feb. 21, 2020 at 9 p.m. ET. The network has also revealed that it is making up for the lack of a Christmas special by adding two more episodes to the upcoming season, which will have 12 episodes rather than the usual 10. So far, no plot details have leaked, but Krakow has hinted in tweets that fans should expect plenty of excitement and romance in the upcoming season.

