How to use a Google Play gift card

Google Play is not only the largest app store in the world but also a music subscription service, a bookstore, and a video store. This makes Google Play gift cards an excellent gift, but that’s not the limit of their use. Since Google restricts underage user accounts from Google Pay, Google Play gift cards might be the only way for your munchkins to purchase content without giving them access to your credit card via Family Library. Here’s everything you need to know about using a Google Play gift card.

How to redeem a Google Play gift card

Open the Google Play Store app that came pre-installed on your phone — or the Google Play website on a computer. Tap your profile picture in the top right corner of the screen. Tap Payments & subscriptions. Tap Redeem gift code. Enter the 16-digit code found under the SCRATCH TO REVEAL CODE strip on the back of your physical gift card or in your digital gift card’s email. If you have a physical gift card, you can tap Scan gift card to take a picture of the revealed code rather than having to peck it in yourself. Tap Redeem. Tap Confirm to confirm the account you want to redeem the gift card to. Tap Not now to exit the redemption menu.

Once the gift card has been redeemed, you can use it to buy apps, games, movies, TV shows, and books. As a reminder, the Google Play Store is different from the Google Store: Google Play gift cards cannot be used to purchase physical products from the Google Store.

Where to buy your Google Play gift card

This is going to sound weird, but just about the only retailer you can’t get Google Play gift cards from is Google Play itself. Google Play does not sell gift cards on its website or app anymore, but don’t you worry! There are dozens of retailers that sell Google Play gift cards, and whether you live in the U.S., U.K., Canada, or elsewhere in the world, finding where to buy Google Play gift cards is a lot simpler than you’d think.