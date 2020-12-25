How Many Grammys Does Doja Cat Have?

In the realm of artists who have risen to fame with the help of social media, Doja Cat reigns supreme. The boundary-crossing singer, rapper, songwriter, and businesswoman might be only 25 years old, but she has already accomplished a lot.

With a series of popular collaborations with other major artists and a handful of hit songs under her belt, Doja Cat is well on her way to even greater success in 2020 — and possibly a slew of awards on top of that.

Doja Cat performs onstage for the 2020 American Music Awards | Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp

Doja Cat first became popular in 2019

Born and raised in California, her mother was primarily responsible for her care when she was a child, as Doja Cat has revealed that her father was largely absent from her life.

She turned to music and performing as a creative outlet and means of self-expression, and ultimately, the young woman left high school when she was only 16 in order to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

It was around the time that she adopted the stage name of Doja Cat, explaining that she chose the name because she”was heavily addicted to weed and weed culture, so when I began rapping I thought of the word ‘doja’ and how it sounds like a girl’s name.”

In 2018, Doja Cat’s career really started to take off, with the success of her song “Mooo!” and the viral video that accompanied it. In the video, Doja Cat crams fries in her nose and generally acts outrageous and funny.

Critics and fans were impressed with the young artist’s out-there mentality, her witty lyrics, and her willingness to do whatever it took in order to be entertaining. 2019 saw her become an even bigger star, with her songs “Say So” and “Juicy” dominating the charts.

Known for her rule-breaking costumes

RELATED: How Old is Doja Cat and What Did She Do Before Becoming Famous?

Doja Cat has built her career on being provocative and having fun, and she is known for performing in scanty, outrageous costumes that are guaranteed to get people talking.

She thoroughly embraces her sexuality and doesn’t shy away from risqué lyrics and boundary-pushing rhymes. Still, while her habit of showing skin might have helped her get into the spotlight to begin with, it is her talent and originality that keeps her there.

Doja Cat is very active on social media, regularly interacting with her fans, answering questions, and sharing glimpses into her life. It is clear that the young artist is thankful for her fan community and loves giving back to her fans, when possible.

How many Grammy Awards has Doja Cat won?

As one of the hottest new artists in the industry, Doja Cat has been honored by her peers with a number of award nominations. Most significantly, she has received three 2020 Grammy Award nominations — one for Best New Artist, one for Record of the Year (for her song “Say So”), and one nomination for Best Solo Pop Performance, also for “Say So.”

sHE has won several American Music Awards, including 2020 New Artist of the Year and Favorite Female Soul/R&B Artist. She also won big at the MTV Europe Awards, taking home Best New Act.

With a series of new collaborations and projects on the horizon, including a highly-anticipated third album, it seems likely that she will be snagging her first Grammy Award within the next few years.

Still, to her millions of fans all over the world who appreciate her innovative costumes and unique look, Doja Cat is already a big winner.