Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield down half pint of Bailey on This Morning

This Morning’s Christmas special descended into boozy chaos when Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield downed half a pint of Baileys.

The co-hosts were in the festive feeling for the Christmas Day show as they guzzled alcohol and tucked into some tasty snacks.

But at one point they decided to play a booze-filled game involving toilet paper, Irish Cream Liqueur and a race against each other.

Joined by co-stars Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson, the pair had to pull paper with cups balanced on top towards them, as reported by The Mirror.

Once the beverage reached them, they then had to get the drink down their necks the fastest.











As Alison asked them what was in their drinks, Holly initially said: “It looks like a beer.”

But Phil quipped: “It’s a Baileys!”

“Half a pint of Baileys?!” Holly exclaimed. “Are you kidding?! Good luck everyone! Who drinks half a pint of Baileys?!”

Holly and Phil quickly pulled the drink towards themselves, but Phil was the quickest to down the drink.

Despite finishing hers, Holly gagged and they all burst out laughing.

Earlier, all four presenters had unwrapped their presents, but Holly was left in hysterics after being given a pair of fluffy cat slippers that looked like her own pet.

Fans were left giggling, with one tweeting: “Can I just say thank you for giving me the biggest laugh I have had all year with Holly’s slippers …cheered me up as I’m on my own this year x.”

While another commented: “Love this on Christmas Day, joy to the world.”