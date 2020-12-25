Hilaria Baldwin & Amy Schumer Roast Each Other After Photo Debacle

Now that everything’s cool…let the celebrity holiday “feud” continue!

Amy Schumer doubled down on roasting Hilaria Baldwin days after sparking some controversy by reposting a family photo of her in her underwear, while Alec Baldwin‘s wife fired back with her own joke.

On Thursday, Christmas Eve, the 39-year-old comedy star reposted another past pic from Hilaria’s account, taken in October, showing the couple with their five small children. Schumer wrote, “Chris and I had such a beautiful day with the kids.”

“Why did I comment on this as if this were Hilaria’s account!!” commented Alec’s eldest daughter from a previous marriage, Ireland Baldwin, 25. “Lol miss you guys!!”

On Friday, Christmas Day, Hilaria, 36, posted on her Instagram page a 2015 photo of Amy dancing at her Inside Amy Schumer season three premiere party, with Hilaria’s head photoshopped over comedienne Bridget Everett and Alec’s superimposed over then-pregnant fellow comic Jessi Klein‘s.