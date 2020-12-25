Heidi D’Amelio Reveals Christmas Gifts For Daughers Dixie and Charli D’Amelio

Heidi D’Amelio is the mother of the TikTok sensations, Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio. Heidi has opened up a lot lately about her daughters and how much she does love to spoil them, but she loves their hard working mentality. She recently spilled the tea on what kind of Christmas gifts she likes to give them.

Heidi D’Amelio: Heidi Shares with Fans

Heidi wanted to share with fans what she likes to do for her girls. “I am going for sentimental gifts this year- framed photos from when the girls were younger. Having special reminders of their lives before social media is so important to remembering their journey while having such fast-paced and hectic schedules.”

Heidi D’Amelio: Her Christmas Gifts

D’Amelio has about 2.3 million Instagram followers and she loves celebrating the holidays and she really wants to have some good quality time with her family. “We will just enjoy time off and slowing down, making Christmas cookies, cranking the music and singing and dancing like we have always done.”

Many of Charli’s fans wonder what Heidi and her husband, Marc D’Amelio do for a living. After Charli and Dixie got so popular, the couple decided to build their own media company. Heidi finds ways to help with charities and non-profits as well. They try to use their wealth to help others.

Heidi is pretty much the manager of the girls’ TikTok accounts. She gives them advice and feedback on what they are posting and she really does enjoy helping them along the way.

Heidi says that she is a very tough parent and explained it, “There were a million things I wanted the girl to do growing up.. but at some point you just have to say, ‘It’s too much.’ We allowed Charli and Dixie to figure it out and see what activities they liked and didn’t like. I remember Charli told me, ‘I wanted to be an ice skater.’ She was four. The next day, I signed her up for lessons. We were at the rink and she said, ‘Where’s my tutu?’ I made her stick with it. I was tough on them.”

She continued on, “They still check in with me before posting on social media all the time. Marc always asks if it is good for their brand. We want them to post what they stand for and representing their brand.”

The entire D’Amelio family is all over social media now and Charli became a TikTok sensation in no time. We hope that they have a great holiday season.

